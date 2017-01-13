Nutella Maker Fights Back Against Cancer-Causing Claims

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The maker of Nutella is fighting back against a finding by food safety officials in Europe that palm oil used in Nutella’s chocolate-hazelnut spread could pose a potential cancer risk.

“Ferrero wants to assure its consumers that Nutella and other Ferrero products that contain palm oil are safe,” Ferrero, the Italian company behind Nutella, told ABC News in a statement Thursday.

Ferrero has been defending its popular Nutella product since a report from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said palm oil can create carcinogens when processed at temperatures above 393 degrees, as is the case with Nutella.

