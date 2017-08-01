Nutritionist’s guide to navigating the food bowl trend

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Let’s face it: the lunchtime salad routine can get old. But if you’re trying to eat healthily, what are your other options?

Enter the bowl trend — ideally filled with dark, leafy greens, grains, protein, and vegetables, these bowls can be loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, according to Maya Feller, a New York City-based registered dietitian nutritionist.

Many also come in under 500 calories and contain modest amounts of fat and sodium. But not every restaurant chain has a bowl that fits those nutritional parameters.

El Pollo Loco, a southwestern chain, has the Grande Avocado Chicken Bowl, with …read more