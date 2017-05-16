NYC helping pregnant commuters get a seat on the train with new buttons

MTA(NEW YORK) — The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is giving moms-to-be free, wearable buttons to encourage train and subway riders to offer up their seats to those expecting.

The MTA announced the campaign Sunday, which also aims to do the same for those with a disability and senior commuters.

“A little courtesy goes a long way,” Veronica Vanterpool, executive director of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign and MTA board member, said in a May 14 press release. “Providing a seat to a special needs user, without having an awkward conversation, can make a big difference with a small gesture.”