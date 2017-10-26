Obamacare health plans still available despite uncertainty over law’s future

zimmytws/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — On Wednesday, Nov. 1, insurance marketplaces will begin open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act. But with so much attention focused on the debate surrounding repealing the law, many are bewildered about their coverage options through the law, or if there will even be insurance to buy.

"The marketplace is not repealed and is very much alive," said Sara Collins, vice president for health care coverage and access at the Commonwealth Fund, a nonpartisan health care advocacy group. While there may be some uncertainty about the long-term stability of insurance marketplaces, given the congressional confusion on financial support,