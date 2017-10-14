Obesity among children, teenagers growing across the globe

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Obesity among children and teenagers has risen ten-fold across the world in the past four decades, according to a new study in The Lancet.

This means more than 120 million youngsters are not at a healthy weight. The study, which is the largest of its kind, studied obesity trends in more than 200 countries from 1975 to 2016.

The largest jump in obesity levels was seen in Asia, with rates in China and India growing in recent years.

“The rising trends in children’s and adolescents’ BMI (body mass index) have plateaued in many high-income countries, albeit at high …read more