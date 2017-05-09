Obscured by Pigs: Artist planning a Pink Floyd-inspired anti-Trump installation in Chicago

Jeffrey Roberts/New World Projects Ltd.Roger Waters has been very vocal in his disdain for President Donald Trump, so it’s no surprise that ex-Pink Floyd star has given his blessing to a planned art installation protesting Trump’s policies that’s partly inspired by the cover of band’s 1977 album Animals.

An architect named Jeffrey Roberts has designed an art piece that will feature four giant gold-colored helium-filled pig balloons. He plans to tether them to a barge in the Chicago River and use them to obscure the sign of the Trump Tower Chicago building.

Roberts describes his installation, …read more