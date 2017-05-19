Obsessed video gamer dad tries to give up games for 90 days

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Maria isn’t a single mother — it just often seems that way.

That’s because she says her husband, Chris, has spent several hours or more a day playing video games in the basement while she takes care of their four young children at their Ohio home.

“He’ll take a whole Saturday and go into the evening — from the time he wakes up until the time he goes to bed,” Maria told ABC News’ 20/20.

Maria discovered Chris’ passion for video games shortly into their marriage.

“He started not coming to bed with me, and I was going to bed …read more