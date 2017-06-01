Oh boy! The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” album celebrates its 50th anniversary today

Parlophone/Capitol Records/UMeIt was 50 years ago today that Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band got its official release in the U.K. — it hit stores in the U.S. a day later. The Beatles‘ psychedelic masterpiece went where no album had gone before, combining such influences as classical, big band and Indian music with various experimental sounds and studio techniques.

Beatles expert Bruce Spizer tells ABC Radio that perhaps the most important achievement of Sgt. Pepper, which Rolling Stone chose as its greatest album of all time, was that “it elevated rock music …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462