Oh boy! The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” album celebrates its 50th anniversary today

Parlophone/Capitol Records/UMeIt was 50 years ago today that Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band got its official release in the U.K. — it hit stores in the U.S. a day later. The Beatles‘ psychedelic masterpiece went where no album had gone before, combining such influences as classical, big band and Indian music with various experimental sounds and studio techniques.

Beatles expert Bruce Spizer tells ABC Radio that perhaps the most important achievement of Sgt. Pepper, which Rolling Stone chose as its greatest album of all time, was that “it elevated rock music …read more