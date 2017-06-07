Ohio boy with seizure disorder gets wish to meet April the giraffe and her calf

Animal Adventure Park(HARPURSVILLE, N.Y.) — An Ohio boy who lives with a life-threatening seizure disorder fulfilled his dream of meeting April the giraffe and her calf, Tajiri.

Alex Johnson, 11, and his family traveled from their home in Avon, Ohio, to Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, on Tuesday to meet the giraffes.

Alex received a behind-the-scenes tour of the park, in addition to meeting April, Tajiri and the calf’s dad, Oliver.

Alex, who is non-verbal, has complications including a brain injury, epilepsy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to loss of oxygen during his birth. His mom, Dawn Johnson, adopted …read more