Ohio couple with 5 biological children adopts 6 siblings: ‘They’re definitely my children’

Christina and Christopher Sanders of Ohio received their first foster placement — of four brothers — in 2014, and it changed their lives forever. They took in the boys’ two sisters in 2016. And now they have legally adopted all six siblings, which will ensure the brothers and sisters stay together.

“This whole experience has been so rewarding for us because taking care of the kids and caring for the kids through these past couple years, we got so close to them and developed such …read more