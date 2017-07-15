Ohio hospital creates ‘infant-cuddle’ program for babies withdrawing from opiates

Photodisc/Thinkstock(DAYTON, Ohio) — When Floyd Chriswell retired for the second time in 2010, he knew he wanted to volunteer.

“I didn’t want to sit down,” the 74-year-old told ABC News. “I still wanted to do something.”

Chriswell, who had worked in sales, said that after his granddaughter was born at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, he noticed a few elderly people cuddling newborn babies.

“I told my wife that’s what I want to do,” he said. “I love little babies.”

So when the hospital launched its “volunteer infant-cuddle program” for newborns diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, which affects babies suffering from withdrawal due …read more