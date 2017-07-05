Ohio lawmaker on how meditation may help him work better with Trump, Republicans

Lauren Effron/ABC(NEW YORK) — Rep. Tim Ryan believes meditating not only helps him navigate through tumultuous political waters but that it can be useful for the country in these uncertain times.

“There’s no better place to … practice embracing uncertainty than in the United States Congress,” Ryan told ABC’s Dan Harris during an interview for his 10% Happier podcast. “Especially now … nobody has a clue of what direction we’ll go in.”

Ryan, D-Ohio, sat down with Harris and meditation teacher Jeff Warren during Harris’ and Warren’s cross-country meditation road trip shortly after President Trump’s inauguration. The interview is the featured 10% …read more