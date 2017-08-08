Ohio neighborhood celebrates woman’s last chemo treatment with surprise parade

Courtesy of Tera Kiser(CINCINNATI) — When Amy Kleiner walked outside her home in Cincinnati, Ohio, to leave for her final chemo treatment, she was greeted by quite the surprise.

Her neighbor and best friend, Tera Kiser, had arranged a parade to mark the happy occasion.

“I have never been so blown away in all of my life,” Kleiner, 45, told ABC News. “I was just in shock. I was so surprised and I was so happy. It was the last one, and I just felt loved.”

Kleiner’s husband, Doug Kleiner, and daughter were in on the surprise. They were thrilled to help make …read more


