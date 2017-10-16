Old Sensation: INXS releasing deluxe 30th anniversary edition of “Kick”

Rhino EntertainmentINXS will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its most successful album, Kick, by releasing a special deluxe edition of the multiplatinum collection on November 24. The expanded set features three CDs and a Blu-ray disc, and includes bonus remixes, alternate versions, demos, B-sides, live performances, videos and more.

Released in October 1987, Kick featured four top 10 hits, “Need You Tonight,” “Devil Inside,” “New Sensation” and “Never Tear Us Apart,” which peaked, respectively, at #1, #2, #3 and #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself reached #3 on the Billboard …read more


