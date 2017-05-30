Olivia Newton-John’s cancer returns; postpones concerts to undergo treatment

Ross Gilmore/RedfernsOlivia Newton-John is a breast cancer survivor who has been cancer free since 1992. However, her rep confirms to ABC News that the disease has returned, 25 years later.

A message on Olivia’s official website explains that the back pain Olivia she’d been suffering, which caused her to postpone the first part of her current tour, has been revealed to be breast cancer that has metastasized to her sacrum, the bone at the base of the spine.

The singer will now undergo “a short course of photon radiation therapy,” the …read more