Olivia Newton-John’s cancer returns; postpones concerts to undergo treatment

Ross Gilmore/RedfernsOlivia Newton-John is a breast cancer survivor who has been cancer free since 1992. However, her rep confirms to ABC News that the disease has returned, 25 years later.

A message on Olivia’s official website explains that the back pain Olivia she’d been suffering, which caused her to postpone the first part of her current tour, has been revealed to be breast cancer that has metastasized to her sacrum, the bone at the base of the spine.

The singer will now undergo “a short course of photon radiation therapy,” the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462