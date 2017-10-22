Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson reveals she suffered miscarriage, ‘I have been crying’

Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson opened up about miscarrying her first child.

In a montage of videos, the Olympic gold medalist and Dancing With the Stars champion and her husband Andrew East detailed how Johnson discovered she was pregnant and then later how she miscarried after eight weeks.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Johnson said in a video posted to YouTube. “You go from shocked to ‘holy crap’ to ‘I can’t do this’ to ‘Let’s do this’ and now it’s like, ‘I pray to God I can do this.'”

The video started with Johnson, 25,