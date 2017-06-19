On new single, Chaka Khan’s in love with herself

Jerry Ringuette / Askari Ali Chaka Khan‘s new single “I Love Myself” is a welcome anthem of empowerment and comes one year after the legendary artist’s 2016 stint in rehab.

The track, which begins with the chorus lyrics to Chaka’s hit 1984 song “Through the Fire,” quickly builds into an explosive declaration of the artist’s vow to love herself unconditionall.

“I Love Myself,” featuring B. Slade, is Chaka’s first single released under her indie label iKhan Sounds. The song’s accompanying music video premieres June 30.

You can stream or purchase “I Love Myself” through the …read more


