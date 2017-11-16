One family’s hardships, triumphs with son who has rare craniofacial disorder

The Newman Family(NEW YORK) — It was a frigid February night in New York City when Magda Newman was in labor with her first child. With her husband, Russel Newman, by her side, she labored for nearly 17 hours before giving birth to their son.

But when she finally delivered, the couple’s moment of expected happiness quickly turned to anguish.

Magda said the room was filled with silence, and no one was saying anything to her about her newborn baby. At first, she said, she thought he was dead.

"I'm like, 'What's going on? Is he alive? What's going on?


