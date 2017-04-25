One on One + 14: Paul McCartney adds tour dates

MJ Kim/MPL Communications LtdFans in over a dozen more cities will have a chance to go One on One with Paul McCartney.

McCartney has announced 14 additional dates for the North American leg of his One on One tour, beginning July 5 in Miami, Florida. The dates include four cities the former Beatle has never played before: Duluth, Georgia; Bossier City, Louisiana; Wichita, Kansas; and Syracuse, New York.

A July 25 show in Tinley Park, Illinois goes on sale April 29, with tickets for the other dates going on sale May 1 and May 5, respectively, depending on the show.