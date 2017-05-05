One plus One: Paul McCartney adds second shows to his New York-area tour stops

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.Paul McCartney‘s current trek is called the One on One tour, but perhaps he should call it the One plus One tour — at least when he performs in the New York City area this September.

That’s because the former Beatle has just announced that he’ll be playing a second show at each of the four venues in and around New York for which he’d previously confirmed dates.

The new concerts will take place September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; September 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York; September …read more