One woman’s story of ‘exercise addiction’ highlights the consequences

Courtesy Katherine Schreiber(NEW YORK) — Since she was in elementary school, Katherine Schreiber, 28, remembers struggling with body issues. Sometimes these feelings were so severe she felt she was “too ugly” to go to class.

Schreiber told ABC News she felt “so self-conscious, obsessed with imperfections.”

As a teenager, she thought she found a solution to counteract her feelings of self-hatred: exercise.

“If I exercised, I could control that feeling,” Schreiber explained. “[I] got into exercise in high school, started twice a week, then became three times a day.”

With Schreiber’s exercise habit she also began to restrict the amount of food she ate, …read more