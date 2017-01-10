One Year: Today Marks the Anniversary of David Bowie’s Death

Credit: Jimmy KingOne year ago today, David Bowie‘s death shocked the world. The rock icon’s unexpected passing from cancer came just two days after his 69th birthday, and the release of what turned out to be his final studio album, Blackstar.

In the wake of Bowie’s passing, Blackstar shot to #1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his first-ever record to top that chart. Meanwhile, fans and music journalists alike immediately noted that the album’s songs, and the two eerie and enigmatic videos that pre-dated its release, seemed to find Bowie reflecting on his impending demise.

As …read more