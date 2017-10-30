Opera singer who had two lung transplants performs duet with donor’s daughter

An opera singer who underwent two double-lung transplants had the performance of a lifetime as she shared the stage with her donor's daughter.

Best-selling classical artist Charity Sunshine Tillemann-Dick and Esperanza Tufani, the daughter of late donor Flora Brown, performed together last week.

Tillemann-Dick, 34, told ABC News it’s something the two had been dreaming of doing “for a long time.”

“It was a pretty surreal feeling,” Tufani, 24, said of the performance. “To hear someone sing with my mother’s lungs, it was something that I would’ve wanted to do if she was still here.”

Tillemann-Dick’s career was almost thwarted …read more