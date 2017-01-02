Oprah Winfrey Reveals 42-Pound Weight Loss in “Weight Watchers” Magazine

Weight Watchers(NEW YORK) — Oprah Winfrey has long been known for her struggle with weight, but now she is saying she has learned the keys not just to losing pounds, but to gaining a fuller life.

The media mogul shared her lessons in Weight Watchers magazine, appearing on the cover for the first time.

“She is very open and very open about her journey on Weight Watchers,” Theresa DiMasi, the magazine’s editor in chief, told ABC News.

Winfrey, who has lost 42 pounds since she started the program, said that setting a clear intention has been the key to her success this time …read more