Otis Redding, Sam & Dave among soul greats featured on 60th anniversary Stax Records compilation

Rhino Entertainment/Concord Music GroupA new three-CD compilation packed with classic soul songs by various artists who recorded for Memphis’ famed Stax Records label will be released on September 22. Soulsville U.S.A.: A Celebration of Stax is being issued as part of a yearlong campaign from Rhino Entertainment and Concord Music Group marking Stax’s 60th anniversary.

Among the many well-known tunes featured on the 60-track collection are Otis Redding‘s “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay” and “Try a Little Tenderness,” Sam & Dave‘s “Soul Man” and “Hold On! I’m Comin’,” Eddie Floyd‘s “Knock on Wood,” The Staple Singers …read more


