Out-of-print 2002 Keith Emerson album featuring solo piano performances re-released

Emersongs/Cherry Red RecordsA newly remastered version of late Emerson, Lake and Palmer keyboardist Keith Emerson‘s long-out-of-print 2002 solo album Emerson Plays Emerson has just been reissued on CD and as a digital download. The 22-track collection features solo piano renditions of a variety of compositions by the prog-rock virtuoso, plus a few select covers, including the George Gershwin classic “Summertime.”

The reissue was overseen by members of Keith’s family, and was produced using a fresh transfer from the master tapes.

“Since the passing of my father, we have been inundated with requests for a reissue of …read more


