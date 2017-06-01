Outbreak of virulent ‘dog flu’ in Florida suspected of infecting 14 canines

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Florida officials are monitoring an outbreak of “dog flu” that has already been confirmed or suspected of infecting 14 dogs. Seven of the cases are confirmed and six are suspected, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

This is the first time this highly contagious virus H3N2 has appeared in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. While the virus can spread rapidly among dogs, it cannot infect humans.

“This virus is spread by direct contact of a susceptible dog with a contagious dog, but it is also spread very effectively and …read more