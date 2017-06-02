Ovation to air series of documentaries in June focusing on The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and other rock legends

Inception Media Group; EntertainMe Group Inc.Ovation has a classic-rock extravaganza planned for June, as the arts network will be showing a series of documentaries previously unseen on the U.S. this month that focuses on such legendary rock acts as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones.

Things kick off Saturday at noon ET with The Beatles: Parting Ways, an unauthorized 2010 film about the band and its individual members beyond the group’s 1970 breakup. Next up is another Fab Four doc, 2012’s Becoming…The Beatles, which airs Sunday, June 4, at noon …read more