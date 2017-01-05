Owner of a Change of Heart: Rick Wakeman Says He Now Will Attend Yes’ Rock Hall Induction

Credit: Lee WilkinsonEx-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman says he’s decided to take part in this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in April after all.

Shortly after the Rock Hall announced last month that Yes had been chosen for induction, Wakeman declared in an online post that he wasn’t going to attend the event. Wakeman was upset about how long it had taken for the band to be recognized with the honor, noting that founding bassist Chris Squire had died before the group was voted in.

But now, in a new message posted on his