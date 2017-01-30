Pakistani Teen Who Lost a Leg in Earthquake Now a Skiing Competitor

Randy Williams/ABC News(WINTER PARK, Colo.) — It has been a long ride to the top of Winter Park Ski Resort in Colorado for Insha Afsar. But even on just one ski, it’s a quick trip down.

“I’m a person that likes going fast, doing everything fast. I just like speed,” said Afsar.

The 16-year-old girl from Pakistan lost her leg in 2005 when her school crumbled during a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that took the lives of 80,000 people and displaced three million others in the Kashmir region.

She first traveled to the United States six months after the quake to be fitted with