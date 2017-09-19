Paleo-friendly baby food line debuts: Is it healthy?

ABC News (NEW YORK) — A Texas couple who claim their health was improved by following the paleo diet — eating the same foods as our ancestors — have created a line of paleo-inspired baby foods.

Joe Carr, 36, and Serenity Heegel, 40, started their company, Serenity Kids, last year after they talked about having a child themselves and saw that most baby foods were made using fruit and were higher in sugar than they expected.

Heegel, who lives with Carr in Austin, quit her corporate job to become a health coach after she says the paleo diet greatly improved her health. …read more