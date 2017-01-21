Paralyzed Woman Loses 40 Pounds, Gains Confidence

Lauren LaPorta(TEANECK, N.J.) — For Lauren LaPorta it was tough to lose weight.

The 28-year-old high school guidance counselor spends most of her days in a wheelchair after a diving accident in 2000 left her with a severe spinal cord injury and an initial diagnosis as quadriplegic.

On that day 17 years ago, LaPorta had just come home from a middle school swim meet when she was playing with her friends in her backyard swimming pool.

“I’ve dove into a pool a thousand times, but this one particular dive, I slipped … and went directly straight down,” she recalled. “My hands hit the …read more