Paramedic school graduate helps man choking ahead of internship interview

Matt Gush/Thinkstock(SAN LUIS OBISPO, Caif) — A California paramedic school graduate jumped in to help a choking man in a coffee shop where he was awaiting an interview for a nearby ambulance company.

William Stewart was with three other former Sacramento State University paramedic students inside Coastal Peaks Coffee in San Luis Obispo, California. The foursome were waiting to be interviewed by San Luis Ambulance, which partners with the school to supply internships for the students.

“We were all kind of jittery, so we grabbed some coffee to calm our nerves,” Stewart, who just graduated from the school in July, told …read more