Parents cheer new treatment for rare disease though their children won’t benefit

Tracy and Jennifer Vanhoutan(CHICAGO) — For eight years, Tracy and Jennifer VanHoutan have been working to understand and find a treatment for a rare genetic disorder called Batten disease.

The VanHoutans aren’t scientists or doctors with medical degrees or a laboratory; they’re parents of children diagnosed with the disease. In 2009, the couple’s eldest child, Noah, was diagnosed with Batten disease, a progressive neurological impairment that can leave children with dementia, blind and unable to talk or communicate. A year later, their daughter Laine was also diagnosed with the terminal disease.

"[Doctors] said, 'Take your children home and enjoy the time you


