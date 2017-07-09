Parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard arrive for UK court hearing that could determine his fate

Tolga Akmen/Getty Images(LONDON) — The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard arrived at the U.K.’s High Court of Justice today for a hearing that was expected to determine his fate.

The highly anticipated court hearing comes a day after Connie Yates and Chris Gard made a public appearance to state that their son “deserves a chance” to be taken to the United States for an experimental treatment that could potentially improve his condition.

The 11-month-old boy is battling mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects his energy production and respiration, and the court was expected to decide whether …read more