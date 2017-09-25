Parents-to-be announce baby’s gender with 187-foot Ferris wheel

Kelly Marie Photography(MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.) — Proud dad-to-be Matt Ostergaard wanted a grand gesture to not only “light up the sky” with his baby’s gender reveal for friends and family, but also to lift his fiancee’s spirits.

He arranged for the 187-foot-tall SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to illuminate pink for their announcement.

“Initially I was trying to do the Empire State Building and they emailed me back saying they didn’t do private events,” Ostergaard of East Windsor, New Jersey, told ABC News. “But I guaranteed her I was still going to light up the sky pink for her. I didn’t …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462