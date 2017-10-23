Parents turn son’s wheelchair into elaborate ‘Wheel of Fortune’ costume

Deanna Alfano(MELROSE PARK, Ill.) — When Anthony, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, got a device that allows him to use his eyes to communicate, the first thing he did was pull up the alphabet board like he sees on the show, according to his mom, Deanna Alfano.

So when it came time to create a Halloween costume for Anthony this year, Alfano and her husband, Tony, immediately had the idea to create a “Wheel of Fortune” costume for Anthony’s wheelchair.

The couple began planning Anthony’s costume in August. By September, Tony Alfano, who works in sales for a sign company, …read more