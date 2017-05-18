Parents with kids obsessed with electronic devices get an intervention

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Autumn, a mother of two from Texas, had just caught her 8-year-old son Jackson red-handed.

“What do you think you’re doing?” she asked him and his 5-year-old sister, Taylor.

“Sneaking,” the little boy responded.

“Sneaking what?” Autumn asked.

“The devices,” he said, giggling.

Autumn said her kids are desperate to play on their electronic devices every free moment. It’s gotten to the point where they often ignore her when she tries to put time limits on their use and go into full meltdown mode when she tries to take them away.

“The first thing out of their mouths is, ‘Hey mom, I …read more