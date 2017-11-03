Paris Jackson claps back at Wendy Williams after TV host’s recent fainting episode

Tibrina Hobson/Getty ImagesParis Jackson has no sympathy for Wendy Williams after the host fainted on live TV during a Halloween episode of her talk show this week.

After a post concerning “the latest Jackson family drama” surfaced on Williams’ Twitter account on Tuesday, Paris responded with a tweet of her own: “your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. i’m sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out.”

Paris then went on to write another savage tweet that reads, “looks like someone from above had enough …read more