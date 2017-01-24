Paris Jackson Opens Up About Suicide Attempts

Victor Boyko/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — In an in-depth interview for the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, opened up about her turbulent past.

Paris Jackson said she was 15 years old when she tried to commit suicide, taking 20 Motrin pills and slitting her wrist, she told the magazine.

She said the attempt came from “thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.” She added that there were “multiple” other attempts.

“I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn’t do. …read more