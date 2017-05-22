Part-Time Doctor? Stevie Wonder receives honorary degree from Yale

ABC/Fred WatkinsCall him Dr. Wonder! Stevie Wonder received an honorary Doctorate of Music on Monday at Yale University’s commencement ceremony in New Haven, Connecticut the Hartford Courant reports.

In presenting the degree to the Motown legend, Yale President Peter Salovey gave an introductory speech that cleverly included a variety of references to Wonder songs.

“A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with 25 Grammy Awards and an Oscar, you have always sung to us in the ‘Key of Life,’ while working to help the poor, sick and marginalized,” Salovey said. “Whether you were ‘Living …read more


