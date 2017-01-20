Pat Benatar Releases New Song, “Shine,” in Solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

Al Pereira/WireImagePat Benatar released a brand-new song titled “Shine” on Friday in support of the Women’s March on Washington, which takes place in the U.S. capital on Saturday. The track, which was co-written with renowned songwriter and producer Linda Perry, is the Benatar’s first new song in more than 10 years.

While she isn't able to attend the march, the legendary singer says she's releasing the song to coincide with the event because she wants to show her "support for everyone marching and the importance of standing up for women's rights." Pat adds,