Patients at children’s hospital get special pumpkin patch

Childrens Hospital Colorado(AURORA, Colo.) — A children’s hospital turned its front lawn into pumpkin patch to ensure their patients wouldn’t miss out on a Halloween tradition.

About 200 pumpkins were donated by May Farms to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Police and firefighters volunteered to help the kids choose their pumpkins and place them in their red wagons on Oct. 25.

“It brings such joy to the kids,” said Kathleen McBride, director of the association of volunteers at the hospital. “They get to be outside, meet their heroes, which are the police and firefighters, and select their very own pumpkins.

She added: “It’s …read more