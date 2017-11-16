Patti LaBelle on board for 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaPatti LaBelle has joined the list of celebrities taking part in the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The soul/R&B legend will be riding The Cranberry Cooperative by Ocean Spray float at the festive event.

No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, who last month released her first holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, also has joined the lineup and will be performing “White Christmas” during the parade.

Among the previously announced artists who will be riding floats and singing at the parade are Smokey Robinson, Goo Goo Dolls, Wyclef Jean, 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Common, Andra Day, …read more