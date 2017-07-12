Patti LaBelle on taking on new challenges at 73: “Age is not gonna stop me”

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaPatti LaBelle, who celebrated her 73rd birthday in May, isn’t ashamed to admit her age…or admit how painful it was for her to compete on Dancing With the Stars two years ago.

As the soul/R&B legend reveals to ABC’s Robin Roberts on the new edition of Roberts’ Everybody’s Got Something podcast, “That show will kill you. It’s physical. It’s a rough show.”

LaBelle tells Roberts, “It’s a live Monday show and you have to make sure you do all of those steps and you break your knees and stuff trying to make sure Monday you’re ready. And when that …read more