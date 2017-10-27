Patti LaBelle releasing new Xmas album, “Home for the Holidays,” featuring Ruben Studdard and other guests

GPE Records

Patti LaBelle is releasing a new Christmas album next month and she’s recruited some special friends to contribute to the project.

American Idol season 2 winner Ruben Studdard, actress and gospel singer Tamela Mann and R&B artist Vivian Green are among the guests on Patti LaBelle and Friends — Home for the Holidays, which hits stores on November 24. This is LaBelle’s third holiday release, following This Christmas in 1990 and Miss Patti’s Christmas in 2007.

The 14-song collection includes LaBelle and Mann singing “Jesus King!” as well as Studdard featured on “Let It Snow” and “Avé Maria,” …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462