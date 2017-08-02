Patti LaBelle to be honored as a BMI Icon at 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Courtesy of BMIPatti LaBelle will receive the prestigious BMI Icon honor at the performing-rights organization’s 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, which will be held Thursday, August 31 at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta. The soul/R&B legend is being recognized for her many career achievements as a music artist and entertainer, as well as her various charitable contributions.

“Patti’s work as an entertainer and her involvement in humanitarian efforts have touched the lives of many people,” says BMI executive Catherine Brewton. “Her music transcends genres and generations paving the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462