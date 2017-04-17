Patti LaBelle to be honored at National Museum of African American Music luncheon in June

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare FoundationThe one and only Patti LaBelle will be honored at the National Museum of African American Music‘s fourth annual Legends Luncheon, which is scheduled for June 1. The soul/R&B legend is one of four artists who will be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the music industry during the special ceremony, which will be held in Nashville.

The other honorees are gospel star Kirk Franklin, R&B/hip-hop artist and producer Teddy Riley and R&B producer-songwriter David Porter.

