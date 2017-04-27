Patti LaBelle won’t mix music with her cooking

Credit: Derek BlanksShould you ever find yourself invited to Patti LaBelle‘s home for some of her famous sweet potato pie, don’t expect to hear the iconic vocalist sing as she serves you a slice.

As Ms. Patti explains to ABC Radio, “I don’t sing in the shower nor do I sing when I’m cooking. I just don’t listen to music. If I were to choose a song, it would be [rapper Tupac Shakur‘s] ‘California Love.’…Then I can cut up stuff. But no, I don’t even play that.”

Nevertheless, the celebrity chef and music legend has a few favorite …read more


