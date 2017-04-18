Patti Smith guitarist Lenny Kaye to perform at tribute for late Norton Records founder Billy Miller

Gary Gershoff/Getty ImagesLongtime Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye is among the many respected musicians who will take part in a tribute concert for late Norton Records founder and veteran garage-rock singer Billy Miller, scheduled for April 29 in Brooklyn, New York.

The show, dubbed the “Billy Miller Forever Memorial Celebration,” will be held at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, and also will feature guest appearances by ex-Flamin’ Groovies singer Roy Loney, founding Dictators bassist/songwriter Andy Shernoff and Fleshtones singer Peter Zaremba.

Miller co-founded Norton Records in 1986 with his wife, former Cramps drummer Miriam Linna, and the …read more


